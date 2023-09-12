A welcome observer? Workshare wrangles loom as Belgium joins SCAF future fighter effort

Language barriers aside, one reason for the lack of media attention regarding SCAF is the relative lack of visible progress (and hence released details). After acrimonious negotiations, SCAF Phase 1B was signed in December, allocating around $4 billion to the crewed fighter element.

During June’s Paris Airshow, Belgium’s participation in SCAF as an ‘observer’ was confirmed, with future options for closer collaboration.

What contribution could Belgium make to SCAF?

While Belgium has a variety of high-tech companies the most obvious contributor would be SABCA, the aerospace concern that is participating in F-35 procurement. However, this muddies the position of Spain, which had previously been the junior partner.

Spain’s Indra would have expected to receive and delegate national workshare for various elements, but Belgium’s entry as another second-tier participant (or rival?) would dilute this.

Given that division of the cake has usually been a stumbling block for pan-European efforts, (with Dassault and Airbus already previously at loggerheads on SCAF) this is not a minor issue.

The Belgian question mirrors the Swedish position on the UK-Japan-plus-Italy GCAP effort. Stockholm had long admitted that it was a marginal actor, although the 2023 defence technology agreement with Tokyo has somewhat solidified its potential for participation.

One of GCAP’s strengths is that the UK, Italy and Sweden (ie Saab) are used to collaborating, particularly across the Eurofighter and Gripen development and supply chains. Japan is a new entrant to the group but seems keen to demonstrate it can work without US assistance.

France, Germany, Spain and Belgium have a history of aerospace alliances, but differing and sometimes rival combat aircraft lineages.

This has ramifications beyond political, industrial and technical aspects. Elements such as software, sensors and weapons are obviously of joint interest across all participants. Structure, material and engine research can similarly be shared to great value.

How do the operational requirements of the SCAF and GCAP partner nations differ?

However, both programmes have at their core a crewed fighter aircraft, something that will be the centre of gravity. In both cases, operational requirements for this figurehead aircraft are unlikely to be consistent.

For the UK and Japan, GCAP is intended to defeat major strategic threats (Russia and China). In the case of the latter adversary especially, this demands high speed and altitude performance plus range. Logically, this points to a large, twin-engined design.

Japan has spoken of replacing its F-2 single-engined aircraft, but arguably needs more of an F-15 successor. Italy might be ambivalent on this, but as with Typhoon plus Tornado could be willing to compromise as part of a multi-national effort.

Sweden’s threat scenario, by comparison, has led to an operational doctrine that favours small, capable and independently operating fighters with low footprints. The Baltic is not the Pacific.

Above: Sweden’s future role on GCAP remains unclear, and its operational doctrine favours fielding a smaller aircraft than the designs seen in renderings so far. (Image: BAE Systems)

It seems unlikely that Stockholm would replace Gripen E/F with something in the F-22 class, leaving Saab the path of contributing to the UCAV element and benefitting from joint R&D but developing a Gripen replacement outside of GCAP. With access to the engine and sensor technology this is possible but carries risk.

A similar situation faces SCAF. One element of the crewed fighter that has long puzzled observers is French operational requirements. These call not only for nuclear capability –in keeping with doctrine – but also a naval role aboard a future aircraft carrier.

France’s weight in the programme might keep this requirement alive, but for Germany and Spain it is an irrelevancy that complicates design and increases cost: this was a key reason that Eurofighter and Rafale split.

Operationally, Belgium is closer to Germany and Spain in having no need of this, and France’s relative power decreases with the fourth partner’s admission.

Just as both programmes share objectives, elements and public images, so the entry of Belgium would further increase their similarities.

Both GCAP and SCAF would now have two major drivers (UK-Japan and France-Germany), a slightly junior partner (Italy and Spain respectively) and an outlier in Sweden and Belgium.

In both cases the programmes may manage internal differences and see growing success over the decade, but arguably the centripetal forces within SCAF could be more difficult to overcome.

