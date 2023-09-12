UMS Skeldar and Ultra Maritime unveil anti-submarine warfare solution at DSEI 2023

UMS Skeldar and Ultra Maritime have announced the debut of their anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solution at DSEI 2023.

This system, based on the SKELDAR V-200, features a rotary wing UAS equipped with ASW sonobuoy dispensing capabilities.

The project was undertaken as part of a contract awarded under the Canadian Department of National Defence’s (DND) Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) programme.

The newly unveiled solution empowers the Skeldar V-200 to deploy sonobuoys, allowing for tracking of potentially hostile submarines operating in open waters or near coastal regions — a capability needed for safeguarding the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and allied forces.

'Until now, unmanned rotorcraft in the same weight class as the Skeldar V-200 faced limitations in identifying hostile submersibles due to the absence of sonobuoy-dispensing capabilities,' said Richard Hjelmberg, VP of BD at UMS Skeldar.

'This unique innovation bridges that gap, enabling swift and versatile deployment of sonobuoys. It eliminates the previous reliance on manned helicopters or larger fixed-wing unmanned aircraft with access to airfields, thus enhancing our ability to support ASW operations.'

Clifton Flint, manager global BD of sonobuoy systems for Ultra Maritime, added: 'The identified gap in existing technologies prompted our participation in this programme to create a viable alternative. This collaborative effort has demonstrated that deploying sonobuoys from rotary-wing UAS with a compact logistical footprint is not only feasible but also highly effective. It adds a valuable asset to the ASW toolkit, benefiting the warfighter."

