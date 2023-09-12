UMS Skeldar and Ultra Maritime unveil anti-submarine warfare solution at DSEI 2023
UMS Skeldar and Ultra Maritime have announced the debut of their anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solution at DSEI 2023.
This system, based on the SKELDAR V-200, features a rotary wing UAS equipped with ASW sonobuoy dispensing capabilities.
The project was undertaken as part of a contract awarded under the Canadian Department of National Defence’s (DND) Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) programme.
Related Articles
US awards sonobuoy contracts worth up to $5.1 billion
Canada in talks with six countries over future submarine needs
DSEI 2023: UMS Skeldar and Marshall unveil containerised deployment system for V-200 UAS
The newly unveiled solution empowers the Skeldar V-200 to deploy sonobuoys, allowing for tracking of potentially hostile submarines operating in open waters or near coastal regions — a capability needed for safeguarding the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and allied forces.
'Until now, unmanned rotorcraft in the same weight class as the Skeldar V-200 faced limitations in identifying hostile submersibles due to the absence of sonobuoy-dispensing capabilities,' said Richard Hjelmberg, VP of BD at UMS Skeldar.
'This unique innovation bridges that gap, enabling swift and versatile deployment of sonobuoys. It eliminates the previous reliance on manned helicopters or larger fixed-wing unmanned aircraft with access to airfields, thus enhancing our ability to support ASW operations.'
Clifton Flint, manager global BD of sonobuoy systems for Ultra Maritime, added: 'The identified gap in existing technologies prompted our participation in this programme to create a viable alternative. This collaborative effort has demonstrated that deploying sonobuoys from rotary-wing UAS with a compact logistical footprint is not only feasible but also highly effective. It adds a valuable asset to the ASW toolkit, benefiting the warfighter."
Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from DSEI 2023 | View all news
-
DSEI 2023: UK company to provide submarine rescue system to Indonesia in $100 million deal
UK company Submarine Manufacturing and Products (SMP) has secured a second contract for its submarine rescue system (SRS), a deal worth $100 million signed with Indonesia, which will be integrated onboard a host vessel with support from engineering consultancy Houlder and local company BTI Defence.
-
Insight: How rising tensions have fuelled the Type 26 frigate's development
Slated to enter service in the late 2020s, the Type 26 frigate addresses the pressing need for enhanced ASW capabilities, particularly in light of heightened tensions with Russia. Shephard Defence Insight analyses the design and its equipment fit.
-
Fischer Panda UK unveils APU produced for Ajax vehicles
Fischer Panda UK demonstrated its AGT 8000 PVM-NE auxiliary power unit (APU) for the first time at DSEI 2023. It was developed and contracted for the Ajax armoured fighting vehicle family, as an alternative to the originally sourced APU from Rolls-Royce.
-
DSEI 2023: IAI launches new loitering munition with VTOL and changeable warhead
IAI has developed a new VTOL recoverable loitering munition, the Rotem Alpha, which draws upon the companies Rotem L system and is being presented at DSEI alongside the concept of a mobile containerised system capable of launching more than a dozen weapons.
-
Rafael unveils new Boxer-mounted concept for Iron Dome at DSEI 2023
Israel's Rafael has unveiled a new export concept version of the Iron Dome air defence system, based on a Boxer 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle platform. The configuration is aimed at the NATO market, especially the UK and Germany.
-
DSEI 2023: Ajax finally makes delivery progress with over 40 vehicles deployed
General Dynamics Land Systems UK (GDLS UK) has now delivered 143 members of the British Army's Ajax family of vehicles (FOV), with 44 are already deployed by the field army and another 30 nearing completion.