Ukrainian TB2 strike in Donbass elicits muted Russian response

The Ukrainian Armed Forces on 26 October used a Bayraktar TB2 armed UAV for the first time against Russian-backed rebel forces in the eastern Donbass region.

A video posted on social media by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a MAM guided bomb destroying a 122mm D-30 towed howitzer belonging to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

A comparison of the video and feedback from the field revealed the attack took place near the village of Boykivske. This location is about 12.5km from the line of contact — proving that the DPR was violating the Minsk …