Ukrainian TB2 strike in Donbass elicits muted Russian response

High Eye and UAV Navigation sign new multi-year contract
Long-standing partnership between High Eye and UAV Navigation continues with VECTOR-600 premium autopilot.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces on 26 October used a Bayraktar TB2 armed UAV for the first time against Russian-backed rebel forces in the eastern Donbass region.
A video posted on social media by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a MAM guided bomb destroying a 122mm D-30 towed howitzer belonging to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
A comparison of the video and feedback from the field revealed the attack took place near the village of Boykivske. This location is about 12.5km from the line of contact — proving that the DPR was violating the Minsk …
Kyrgyzstan is believed to have ordered nine UAVs from Russia and Turkey, including three TB2 combat drones.
Off-Board Sensing Solution programme for USAF blends sensor extension for crewed aircraft with an attritable offensive weapons capability.
Teledyne FLIR has added a new UAS type to its product line.
UVision has introduced its new Hero Multi-Canister Launcher during the 2021 AUSA annual meeting.
As the US Army's Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS) programme ramps up, Textron has revealed it plans on scaling up the company's Aerosonde HQ in a bid to outdo competitors and support future needs of the service.