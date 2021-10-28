To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukrainian TB2 strike in Donbass elicits muted Russian response

28th October 2021 - 16:07 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan in Moscow

Video screenshot of a Donetsk People's Republic D-30 towed howitzer shortly before its destruction. (Image: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Why has Russia reacted so tepidly to the first use of a Turkish-supplied combat drone against its proxy forces in eastern Ukraine?

The Ukrainian Armed Forces on 26 October used a Bayraktar TB2 armed UAV for the first time against Russian-backed rebel forces in the eastern Donbass region.

A video posted on social media by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a MAM guided bomb destroying a 122mm D-30 towed howitzer belonging to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

A comparison of the video and feedback from the field revealed the attack took place near the village of Boykivske. This location is about 12.5km from the line of contact — proving that the DPR was violating the Minsk …

