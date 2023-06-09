UK universities aided Iranian drone programmes, report claims

An investigation by the Jewish Chronicle found that at least 11 UK universities had been involved in producing ‘at least’ 16 studies with potential Iranian military applications.

One Iranian-funded project researched improvements to drone engines to offer speed, altitude and range benefits.

Elsewhere researchers worked with Iran on communications, military aircraft materials and coatings for armour plating.

The JC cited Cranfield University as somewhere that work with Iran had taken place, as well as Cambridge and Imperial College, among others.

One study looked at upgrading the engines used by the Shahed-136 direct attack munition, which has been used extensively by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine,

The UK maintains an arms embargo on Iran and a ban on the supply of missile-related goods and services.

So-called ‘dual-use’ technology is also restricted.