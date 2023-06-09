UK universities aided Iranian drone programmes, report claims
An investigation by the Jewish Chronicle found that at least 11 UK universities had been involved in producing ‘at least’ 16 studies with potential Iranian military applications.
One Iranian-funded project researched improvements to drone engines to offer speed, altitude and range benefits.
Elsewhere researchers worked with Iran on communications, military aircraft materials and coatings for armour plating.
The JC cited Cranfield University as somewhere that work with Iran had taken place, as well as Cambridge and Imperial College, among others.
One study looked at upgrading the engines used by the Shahed-136 direct attack munition, which has been used extensively by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine,
The UK maintains an arms embargo on Iran and a ban on the supply of missile-related goods and services.
So-called ‘dual-use’ technology is also restricted.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Third order for German 2-in-1 drone for Ukraine
On 31 May, Quantum Systems announced that the Ukrainian MoD had ordered 300 additional Vector drones under a third order that the German government is funding.
-
US Army moves forward on future tactical UAS without AeroVironment
AeroVironment has been dropped from the hunt to provide the US Army with a Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS), leaving Griffon Aerospace, Northrop Grumman, Sierra Nevada and Textron Systems in the running.
-
Navantia, SAES and Perseo to jointly develop line of uncrewed underwater vehicles
At FEINDEF in Madrid, Navantia, SAES and Perseo announced an intention to develop a line of uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs).
-
British Army eyes new small armed UAS capability
The UK MoD has released a request for information on small armed UAS which could be used by the British Army.