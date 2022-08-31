Iran and Russia weigh risks and rewards from potential UAV deal

According to several statements by Western officials, Russia is negotiating with Iran on the procurement of Iranian-made UAVs as a means of offsetting serious shortages of modern tactical UAVs in the Russian Armed Forces.

Russia lacks sufficient UAVs for battlefield intelligence and situational awareness in its invasion of Ukraine — but it is worth questioning how feasible is a deal with Tehran, what types of Iranian drones could Russia procure and how will this influence Iranian programmes in terms of further sales and general development of uncrewed systems?

The present situation

At this point, Russia is struggling in the protracted