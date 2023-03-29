To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Saildrone details ISR-focused 10m USV, Voyager

29th March 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The Voyager USV's ISR package includes an AIS transceiver, camera array, digital radar and sub-surface passive acoustic sensors. (Photo: Saildrone)

Saildrone has detailed a new 10m USV, Voyager, designed for ISR missions.

Voyager has been developed to fill capabilities in near-shore ocean and lakebed mapping, face illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing challenges, and undertake ISR operations.

The Voyager USV is larger than Saildrone's 7m Explorer, which has seen extensive operation in the Arabian Gulf by the USN's uncrewed and artificial intelligence specialists Task Force 59.

Voyager's larger platform allows for a more persistent data link and offers increased power for ISR payloads.

Saildrone told Shephard the ISR suite on the USV includes an AIS transceiver, camera array, digital radar and sub-surface passive acoustic sensors – all primarily powered by solar and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us