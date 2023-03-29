Saildrone details ISR-focused 10m USV, Voyager
Voyager has been developed to fill capabilities in near-shore ocean and lakebed mapping, face illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing challenges, and undertake ISR operations.
The Voyager USV is larger than Saildrone's 7m Explorer, which has seen extensive operation in the Arabian Gulf by the USN's uncrewed and artificial intelligence specialists Task Force 59.
Voyager's larger platform allows for a more persistent data link and offers increased power for ISR payloads.
Saildrone told Shephard the ISR suite on the USV includes an AIS transceiver, camera array, digital radar and sub-surface passive acoustic sensors – all primarily powered by solar and
