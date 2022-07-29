Proteus contract puts Leonardo on course to develop UK uncrewed VTOL hub
After receiving a £60 million ($72.6 million) contract from the UK MoD’s Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) agency to design and manufacture a Proteus UAS prototype under Rotary Wing Uncrewed Air System (RWUAS) Capability Concept Demonstration (CCD) Phase 3, Leonardo plans to make its Yeovil production facility a new hub for uncrewed VTOL aircraft.
The four-year contract will see the manufacturer build a 2-3t demonstration aircraft with ‘modularity at its core’, said a Leonardo spokesperson, and sits as a key component of the UK RN’s Future Maritime Aviation Force (FMAF) vision, primarily addressing support for ASW operations.
‘The dual-use RWUAS air
