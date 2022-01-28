Annual UK defence equipment spending jumps by more than £1 billion, deliveries nearly double

Boeing takes another hit on Pegasus
Boeing logged contract wins in Q4 2021 but it incurred a $402 million pre-tax charge related to the KC-46A Pegasus programme.
Newly released figures from Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) reveal that the UK increased its annual military equipment spending in 2021 by £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) and almost doubled deliveries of new assets.
Full spending on equipment and support amounted to £11.1 billion with 1,422 new assets delivered, including three P-8A Poseidon MPAs sent to RAF Lossiemouth, according to the DE&S 2020-2021 annual report and accounts.
By comparison, the organisation spent £9.9 billion in 2019-2020 and delivered 746 assets.
The new annual report, published on 27 January 2022, noted that strategic milestones for 58 of 70 Command Acquisition and Support Plan (CAPS) were met across
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Boeing logged contract wins in Q4 2021 but it incurred a $402 million pre-tax charge related to the KC-46A Pegasus programme.
As the international security situation shows no sign of improving, the UK must balance its constrained defence resources against geostrategic priorities to support regional and global allies.
A newly designed C295 testbed has made its maiden flight.
Lockheed Martin has responded to the news that the US FTC is suing to block its acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings.
The US armed forces have been funded under a Continuing Resolution that will expire on 18 February —and service chiefs fear that a failure to approve a spending plan for the current fiscal year will adversely affect their ability to progress with modernisation efforts.
Kiev has received a range of weapons, from next-generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAW) to Javelin and Stinger missiles.