Annual UK defence equipment spending jumps by more than £1 billion, deliveries nearly double

Newly released figures from Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) reveal that the UK increased its annual military equipment spending in 2021 by £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) and almost doubled deliveries of new assets.

Full spending on equipment and support amounted to £11.1 billion with 1,422 new assets delivered, including three P-8A Poseidon MPAs sent to RAF Lossiemouth, according to the DE&S 2020-2021 annual report and accounts.

By comparison, the organisation spent £9.9 billion in 2019-2020 and delivered 746 assets.

The new annual report, published on 27 January 2022, noted that strategic milestones for 58 of 70 Command Acquisition and Support Plan (CAPS) were met across