Poland expands uncrewed fleet with US and Turkish UAVs
Poland has taken delivery of its first Turkish Baykar Bayraktar TB2s shortly after it signed an agreement to lease General Atomics MQ-9A Reapers.
On 28 October, delivery was made of the first TB2 UAVs to Polish forces at the Mirosławiec base.
Poland signed a contract for four sets of TB2 UAS in May 2021. The first delivery includes six vehicles, three mobile control stations, spare parts and other ancillary equipment.
Warsaw is buying 24 TB2s under the deal, which also includes MAM-L and MAM-C laser-guided missiles.
Commenting on the delivery, Błaszczak said: ‘Today, we are recreating units of the
