One-way loitering munition touted as low-cost alternative by Titra

Continuing to underline the progress Turkey is making towards becoming a major global player in the uncrewed systems sector, Titra’s fixed-wing Deli loitering munition was exhibited for the first time at the SAHA exhibition in Istanbul this week.

The system was developed in 2020 and is expected to reach initial operational capability by the end of this year, when it will enter into service with the Turkish Armed Forces and serial production commences.

Although a unit price could not be disclosed, a Titra Teknoloji representative told Shephard that the platform is being marketed as a cost-effective, cheaper alternative to others on the market