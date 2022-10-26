To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

One-way loitering munition touted as low-cost alternative by Titra

26th October 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Istanbul

The 13kg Titra Deli loitering munition sits between the Switchblade 300 and 600 in terms of weight, but has longer range and endurance than either. (Photo: author)

Turkish company Titra displayed its Deli loitering munition for the first time at this week's SAHA exhibition in Istanbul, with service entry and serial production due before the end of 2022.

Continuing to underline the progress Turkey is making towards becoming a major global player in the uncrewed systems sector, Titra’s fixed-wing Deli loitering munition was exhibited for the first time at the SAHA exhibition in Istanbul this week.

The system was developed in 2020 and is expected to reach initial operational capability by the end of this year, when it will enter into service with the Turkish Armed Forces and serial production commences. 

Although a unit price could not be disclosed, a Titra Teknoloji representative told Shephard that the platform is being marketed as a cost-effective, cheaper alternative to others on the market

