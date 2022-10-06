African militaries show interest in Kargu but Japan may remain elusive

Evidence is emerging of interest from Asian and African states in the Kargu quadcopter strike UAV, following its appearance at the Africa Aerospace and Defense (AAD) show in South Africa on 21-25 September.

Before the event, Ozgur Guleruz, general manager of Kargu manufacturer STM, stated that the Turkish manufacturer is in talks with 20 countries to sell the UAV.

Designed for asymmetric warfare and counter-insurgencies as an ISR or loitering munition platform, Kargu is relatively new as it only entered service in the Turkish forces four years ago. During AAD, the Turkish company reported visits to its booth by