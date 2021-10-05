New Turkish UAV engine unveiled

France completes Patroller tactical UAV tests
The French DGA and Safran have finished Patroller UAV flight tests over Finland.
Turkish engine manufacturer TEI (Tusas Engine Industries) unveiled its newest UAV engine, the PD-222ST, at the Teknofest aerospace and technology event, held from 21-26 September in Istanbul.
The PD-222ST turbodiesel is a newer version of the PD-170, which currently powers the ANKA and Aksungur UAVs. The new engine weighs 5kg less and produces more power at take-off. It features a single-stage turbocharging system, high-altitude capability, low fuel consumption, and a lightweight aluminium block design,
'Our previous engine, the PD-170, was the best in terms of fuel consumption in its class. It provides 40.000ft of mission altitude, which provides advanced operational capability to …
