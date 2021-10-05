To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New Turkish UAV engine unveiled

5th October 2021 - 16:00 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

The PD-222ST is a turbodiesel engine designed to power MALE UAS. (Photo: via author)

TEI's PD-222ST turbodiesel targets weight reduction and higher take-off power. First flight is due on a Baykar TB-3 or AKINCI airframe.

Turkish engine manufacturer TEI (Tusas Engine Industries) unveiled its newest UAV engine, the PD-222ST, at the Teknofest aerospace and technology event, held from 21-26 September in Istanbul.

The PD-222ST turbodiesel is a newer version of the PD-170, which currently powers the ANKA and Aksungur UAVs. The new engine weighs 5kg less and produces more power at take-off. It features a single-stage turbocharging system, high-altitude capability, low fuel consumption, and a lightweight aluminium block design, 

'Our previous engine, the PD-170, was the best in terms of fuel consumption in its class. It provides 40.000ft of mission altitude, which provides advanced operational capability to …

