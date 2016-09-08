MSPO 2016: Two-wheeled UGV concept on show (video)

Fresh from winning an innovation award with the Polish Armed Forces, a pair of entrepreneurs are showing off their two-wheeled UGV concept for the first time at MSPO in Kielce.

Speaking to Shephard, inventors Paweł Niegodajew and Mariusz Księżyk said their innovative robot had been developed to equip the military and prevent human casualties on the battlefield.

The UGV can be armed with weapons, or robotic arms and sensors in a non-offensive role.

The duo have only worked together on the 'All-Terrain UGV' robot for six months and they have still not decided on a company name.

Despite this they have