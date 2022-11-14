Meshing UAS gives smaller systems strategic capabilities, Textron says

For the US Army's Project Convergence 2022, Textron Systems is demonstrating collaborative teaming of two UAS to open doors to new CONOPs and fly in denied environments.

During the major US Army event, Textron is simultaneously demonstrating two UASs' ability to conduct three different mission capabilities; electronic warfare (EW), cyber and ISR in a GPS-contested environment.

Textron's Project Convergence 2022 work builds on Cyber Quest, which saw data transferred from a UAS to a ground vehicle, progressing to transferring data to a second aircraft without the need for GPS.

Textron Air Systems senior VP Wayne Prender told Shephard: 'In