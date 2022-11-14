To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Meshing UAS gives smaller systems strategic capabilities, Textron says

14th November 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Textron is pursuing the US Army's Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (FTUAS) Increment 2 requirement with its Aerosonde UAS. (Photo: Textron)

This year marks Textron's second year at the US Army's Project Convergence, bringing two uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and three uncrewed ground vehicles to demonstrate collaborative teaming.

For the US Army's Project Convergence 2022, Textron Systems is demonstrating collaborative teaming of two UAS to open doors to new CONOPs and fly in denied environments.

During the major US Army event, Textron is simultaneously demonstrating two UASs' ability to conduct three different mission capabilities; electronic warfare (EW), cyber and ISR in a GPS-contested environment.

Textron's Project Convergence 2022 work builds on Cyber Quest, which saw data transferred from a UAS to a ground vehicle, progressing to transferring data to a second aircraft without the need for GPS.

Textron Air Systems senior VP Wayne Prender told Shephard: 'In

