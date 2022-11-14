Meshing UAS gives smaller systems strategic capabilities, Textron says
For the US Army's Project Convergence 2022, Textron Systems is demonstrating collaborative teaming of two UAS to open doors to new CONOPs and fly in denied environments.
During the major US Army event, Textron is simultaneously demonstrating two UASs' ability to conduct three different mission capabilities; electronic warfare (EW), cyber and ISR in a GPS-contested environment.
Textron's Project Convergence 2022 work builds on Cyber Quest, which saw data transferred from a UAS to a ground vehicle, progressing to transferring data to a second aircraft without the need for GPS.
Textron Air Systems senior VP Wayne Prender told Shephard: 'In
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Rheinmetall demonstrates art of the possible for autonomous trucks
Rheinmetall has successfully carried a two-week demonstration using a joint US-German convoy of autonomous trucks as part of the InterRoc programme.
-
HII unveils new REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicle
Modularity and future-proofing are key design aspects of HII’s new REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV).
-
DARPA/Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter goes pilotless for logistics and rescue missions
Without pilots on board, the autonomous Black Hawk helicopter performed long-endurance medical resupply while navigating between mountain ranges.
-
UAE eyes new loitering munition for its special forces
The Halcon loitering munition features an artifiicial intelligence-driven target recognition system, and the UAE's Presidential Guard could be among its initial customers.
-
Mosquito remarks bite for RAF
The rip-roaring assessment of Project Mosquito was one of the most interesting takeaways from Mike Wigston's DSEI 2021 speech, but so short-lived was the programme that a physical demonstrator was never built.
-
UMS Skeldar UAS demos detect and avoid capabilities
Detect and avoid capabilities open doors to allowing UAS of all types to fly in unrestricted civilian airspace more freely.