Textron awarded $22 million to deploy Aerosonde UAS aboard expeditionary sea base

24th October 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Aerosonde UAS has flown for over 585,000 hours in US and allied service. (Photo: US DoD)

Textron Systems has received a $22 million contract from the US Navy to deploy its Aerosonde uncrewed aerial vehicle from a fourth surface vessel.

Textron Systems has been awarded a contract worth up to $22 million by US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to provide UAS support for the expeditionary sea base USNS Miguel Keith (ESB-5).

The five-year contract begins in FY2023 and builds on work on a four-year extension for the USNS Hershel 'Woody' Williams (ESB-4) earlier this year and two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

Under the award, Textron will deploy the Aerosonde UAS for extended-range ISR aboard ESB-5. Company representatives will work alongside sailors onboard the ship to provide maritime mission support.

Textron Air Systems' senior VP Wayne Prender said there were numerous ‘vessels of opportunity’ with the USN that could benefit from multi-INT ISR.

He added: ‘Through this fee-for-service contract, the navy can continue to mature future shipboard ISR requirements while supporting existing real-world missions.’

