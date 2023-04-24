Leidos developing a resupply drone for the US Marine Corps
Under the award, Leidos will produce a single prototype for the USMC.
The aircraft will be used to perform a logistics distribution mission at the tactical edge of the battlefield.
Leidos is working with Phenix Solutions to design the prototype aircraft known as SeaOnyx.
The US project aims for a prototype able to carry a payload between 135 and 272kg to a combat area with a radius of 25-100nmi.
Leidos SVP and airborne solutions operations manager Tim Freeman said: ‘The ability to autonomously deliver hundreds of pounds of supplies over long ranges will be a game-changer for the warfighter.
‘We look forward to demonstrating how the Leidos’ SeaOnyx solution will help deliver a logistics advantage to the Marines and other branches of the military.’
The USMC is not the only marine force to explore the use of drones for resupplying forward forces, with the UK Royal Marines exploring Malloy Aeronautics’ systems for similar purposes.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
The Aardvark Group pushes UK manufacturing forward with indigenous autonomous UGVs
Following 40 years in the defence industry, The Aardvark Group, best known for its mine clearance systems, is pushing UK manufacturing forward with continued development of its indigenous, autonomous UGVs, RANG-R and GEN2.
-
Anduril to use Dive-LD AUV in undersea infrastructure mission
The defence disruptor sees autonomous vehicles playing a pivotal role in the defence of undersea critical national infrastructure.
-
Changing the game of the modern battlefield (Sponsored)
Tactical forces today increasingly require autonomy in the field. The Orbiter 4 STUAS meets this need.
-
Survey Copter enters crowded lightweight tactical drone market
The company is hoping the Capa-X VTOL fixed-wing drone's modularity and French supply chain will help it stand out against competitors.
-
Saildrone details ISR-focused 10m USV, Voyager
Saildrone has detailed a new 10m USV, Voyager, designed for ISR missions.