Leidos developing a resupply drone for the US Marine Corps

Under the award, Leidos will produce a single prototype for the USMC.

The aircraft will be used to perform a logistics distribution mission at the tactical edge of the battlefield.

Leidos is working with Phenix Solutions to design the prototype aircraft known as SeaOnyx.

The US project aims for a prototype able to carry a payload between 135 and 272kg to a combat area with a radius of 25-100nmi.

Leidos SVP and airborne solutions operations manager Tim Freeman said: ‘The ability to autonomously deliver hundreds of pounds of supplies over long ranges will be a game-changer for the warfighter.

‘We look forward to demonstrating how the Leidos’ SeaOnyx solution will help deliver a logistics advantage to the Marines and other branches of the military.’

The USMC is not the only marine force to explore the use of drones for resupplying forward forces, with the UK Royal Marines exploring Malloy Aeronautics’ systems for similar purposes.