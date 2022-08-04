Leidos Australia to acquire Cobham’s Special Mission aircraft unit

Leidos Australia plans to acquire the Special Mission business side of Cobham Aviation Services Australia, the company announced on 2 August.

The acquisition from Cobham Limited is significant as it adds both an airborne surveillance, and search and rescue component to Leidos Australia’s portfolio. Of course, the deal must first gain regulatory approvals.

This Special Mission business already provides airborne border surveillance and search and rescue services to the Australian government.

Roger Krone, the Leidos Chairman and CEO, commented: ‘Cobham’s Special Mission team conducts essential operations that protect Australia’s borders, support law enforcement and environmental protection and save lives. The integration of