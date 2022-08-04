Leidos Australia to acquire Cobham’s Special Mission aircraft unit
Leidos Australia plans to acquire the Special Mission business side of Cobham Aviation Services Australia, the company announced on 2 August.
The acquisition from Cobham Limited is significant as it adds both an airborne surveillance, and search and rescue component to Leidos Australia’s portfolio. Of course, the deal must first gain regulatory approvals.
This Special Mission business already provides airborne border surveillance and search and rescue services to the Australian government.
Roger Krone, the Leidos Chairman and CEO, commented: ‘Cobham’s Special Mission team conducts essential operations that protect Australia’s borders, support law enforcement and environmental protection and save lives. The integration of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Germany requests major F-35 Lightning II-related FMS package
Following the shock announcement in March that Germany intends to buy the F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, Berlin has lodged a major $8.4 billion FMS request.
-
MH-60 Romeos flirt in India for the first time
The first pair of MH-60Rs has arrived on Indian soil, with a third expected in a month's time.
-
Farnborough 2022: MBDA outlines vision for Tempest Weapon Effects Management System
Last week saw big announcements by Team Tempest and MBDA was eager to talk about their own progress at the Farnborough International Airshow.