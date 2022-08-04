To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Leidos Australia to acquire Cobham’s Special Mission aircraft unit

Leidos Australia to acquire Cobham’s Special Mission aircraft unit

4th August 2022 - 02:16 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

If its acquisition proceeds, Leidos Australia will pick up civil contracts such as the one with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, but it will also hope to exploit the defence sector. (AMSA)

The pending acquisition of Cobham's Special Mission business unit would allow expansion into a new area for Leidos Australia.

Leidos Australia plans to acquire the Special Mission business side of Cobham Aviation Services Australia, the company announced on 2 August.

The acquisition from Cobham Limited is significant as it adds both an airborne surveillance, and search and rescue component to Leidos Australia’s portfolio. Of course, the deal must first gain regulatory approvals.

This Special Mission business already provides airborne border surveillance and search and rescue services to the Australian government.

Roger Krone, the Leidos Chairman and CEO, commented: ‘Cobham’s Special Mission team conducts essential operations that protect Australia’s borders, support law enforcement and environmental protection and save lives. The integration of

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

