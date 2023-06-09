To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IAI deepens Indian ties with Elcom to support UAV fleets

9th June 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

India operates Heron I, Heron II and Heron TP UAS supplied by IAI. (Photo: IAI)

A new MoU on drone MRO and upgrades follows previous agreements IAI has made with Elcom.

IIsrael Aerospace Industries (IAI) and India's Elcom Systems Pvt Ltd have signed an MoU to work collaboratively on MRO and upgrade of UAVs. 

The MoU is a further statement of IAI’s support for the Indian government’s Make in India initiative, the company said..

It follows previous agreements IAI has made with Elcom to work together on MRO of the Heron UAV and the maintenance of Heron Mk II aircraft that IAI provided to military forces in India.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, India's conflict with China in Eastern Ladakh led to an order for ten Heron Mk 2s in 2021 under an emergency procurement system, as well as four Heron TPs. India is also believed to still operate the older Heron Mk 1 for ISR operations.

