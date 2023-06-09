IAI deepens Indian ties with Elcom to support UAV fleets
IIsrael Aerospace Industries (IAI) and India's Elcom Systems Pvt Ltd have signed an MoU to work collaboratively on MRO and upgrade of UAVs.
The MoU is a further statement of IAI’s support for the Indian government’s Make in India initiative, the company said..
It follows previous agreements IAI has made with Elcom to work together on MRO of the Heron UAV and the maintenance of Heron Mk II aircraft that IAI provided to military forces in India.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, India's conflict with China in Eastern Ladakh led to an order for ten Heron Mk 2s in 2021 under an emergency procurement system, as well as four Heron TPs. India is also believed to still operate the older Heron Mk 1 for ISR operations.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Third order for German 2-in-1 drone for Ukraine
On 31 May, Quantum Systems announced that the Ukrainian MoD had ordered 300 additional Vector drones under a third order that the German government is funding.
-
US Army moves forward on future tactical UAS without AeroVironment
AeroVironment has been dropped from the hunt to provide the US Army with a Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS), leaving Griffon Aerospace, Northrop Grumman, Sierra Nevada and Textron Systems in the running.
-
Navantia, SAES and Perseo to jointly develop line of uncrewed underwater vehicles
At FEINDEF in Madrid, Navantia, SAES and Perseo announced an intention to develop a line of uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs).
-
British Army eyes new small armed UAS capability
The UK MoD has released a request for information on small armed UAS which could be used by the British Army.