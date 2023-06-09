IAI deepens Indian ties with Elcom to support UAV fleets

IIsrael Aerospace Industries (IAI) and India's Elcom Systems Pvt Ltd have signed an MoU to work collaboratively on MRO and upgrade of UAVs.

The MoU is a further statement of IAI’s support for the Indian government’s Make in India initiative, the company said..

It follows previous agreements IAI has made with Elcom to work together on MRO of the Heron UAV and the maintenance of Heron Mk II aircraft that IAI provided to military forces in India.

Related Articles

HAL to maintain Herons amidst India’s quest for MALE UAVs

Estonia and IAI sign one of the largest procurement deals in the country's history

India receives first batch of ALS-50 loitering munitions from Tata

According to Shephard Defence Insight, India's conflict with China in Eastern Ladakh led to an order for ten Heron Mk 2s in 2021 under an emergency procurement system, as well as four Heron TPs. India is also believed to still operate the older Heron Mk 1 for ISR operations.