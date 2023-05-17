India receives first batch of ALS-50 loitering munitions from Tata

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received a first batch of indigenously designed loitering munitions, capable of operating in India’s diverse terrain and climatic environment.

Officials said private-sector Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) had handed over the 2.5m-long, VTOL-capable Advanced Loitering System-50 (ALS-50). The IAF has ordered 100 units of this loitering munition.

With a 3.8m wingspan, it can deliver anti-personnel and antitank warheads weighing up to 6kg to a range of 50km.

Built of lightweight composites and with a cruise speed of 100km/h, the ALS-50 features a rectangular fuselage with rounded edges and shoulder-mounted wings fitted with underwing