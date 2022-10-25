HAL to maintain Herons amidst India’s quest for MALE UAVs
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed an MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for the leasing, operation and maintenance of fixed-wing UAVs to the Indian military at DefExpo 2022 on 19 October.
Fittingly, this was preceded by IAI opening a new subsidiary called Aerospace Services India (ASI) in Delhi. ASI will provide product lifecycle support services for IAI-based air defence systems in India.
HAL has engaged in depot-level maintenance of all IAI UAVs in India for around two decades.
At DefExpo 2020, IAI said it had ‘established, with local collaboration, an MRO dedicated to UAVs’. No further details have since been
