General Atomics' Eaglet air-launched effect soars in first flight

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has flown a new air-launched effect (ALE), dubbed Eaglet, for the first time.

Eaglet was launched from a US Army MQ-1C Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) UAS during a demonstration out of Utah’s Dugway Proving Grounds last December.

The test flight was jointly funded by the US-based UAS maker and the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory (ARL) and Aviation & Missile Center (AvMC).

GA-ASI president David R Alexander said: ‘Eaglet is intended to be a low-cost, survivable UAS with the versatility to be launched from a Gray Eagle, rotary-wing aircraft, or ground vehicles.

‘It enables extended reach of sensors and increased lethality while providing survivability for manned aircraft.’

GA-ASI said Eaglet could carry a diverse range of payloads supporting a range of army missions.

A Gray Eagle UAS can carry the system over long distances before being launched.

Eaglet can also work alongside other long-range payloads carried by aircraft to support so-called multi-domain operations.