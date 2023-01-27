To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Abrams tanks will take 'months' to arrive in Ukraine

27th January 2023 - 13:50 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

An M1A2 Abrams during a live-fire accuracy test. (Photo: US Army)

As the Pentagon does not have any surplus Abrams tanks in its inventory, it is analysing the best ways to supply Kyiv.

US President Joe Biden announced on 25 January the donation of 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Since the US DoD does not have these platforms available in its surplus stocks, the government is analysing the best ways to supply Kyiv, and delivery could take months.

During a press conference on 25 January, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby explained that all Abrams in the US inventory are currently employed for its the country's own defence.

‘Even if there were excess tanks, the process of getting them to Ukraine, to prepare them for use, to train the Ukrainians, put all the

