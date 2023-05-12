Highway landing opens door to future MQ-9 Reaper capabilities
Several aircraft types conducted highway landings during the exercise, including the MQ-9 Reaper, an MC-130J Commando II, two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and two MH-6 Little Birds.
The USAF said the landing of the MQ-9 Reaper on a highway opened the door for future capabilities.
It also marked the first landing of the aircraft type on a US road.
Lt Col David Payne, 2 Special Operations Squadron (2 SOS) commander, said: ‘The capabilities witnessed during Agile Chariot showcases how the MQ-9 can launch and recover from remote locations and extend its operational reach to protect American interests globally,’
Agile Chariot also saw the
