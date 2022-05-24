Fire Scout has a role to play in Indo-Pacific
The USN has deployed the Northrop Grumman MQ-8C Fire Scout rotary-wing UAV to the Indo-Pacific Area of Responsibility for the first time.
An MQ-8C operated from the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Jackson in April to provide an enhanced ISR and targeting capability, Northrop Grumman noted in a 23 May statement.
Capt Dennis Monagle, tactical UAS programme manager at Naval Air Systems Command, described the MQ-8C as an ‘extremely flexible unmanned aerial system and a pillar in the Navy and Marine Corps unmanned campaign plan’.
The USN aims to decommission nine Freedom-variant LCSs in FY2023 but Monagle said that Fire Scout ‘will still be active on remaining littoral combat ships’.
The rotary-wing UAS is also ‘being built into the Constellation-class frigate design… as well as other ship classes’, he added.
As well as ISR and targeting, other potential future roles for the MQ-8C include mine countermeasures and anti-submarine warfare.
MQ-8C Fire Scout also ‘advanced capabilities’ such as manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) demonstrations, Northrop Grumman added.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
UK picks Skydio X2D as platform for new nano-UAS capabilities
X2D drones from US-based Skydio with AI algorithms and a 3D scanning capability will be provided under Spiral 4 of the UK MoD Future Capabilities Group nano-UAS framework programme.
-
DGA missile test unit puts surveillance on a tether
The Orion 2 tethered UAV will be used to enhance observation and security at two French missile test sites.
-
AeroVironment calls on US Army to scrap FTUAS Increment 2
A leading competitor involved in the US Army's Future Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (FTUAS) programme wants to see a forthcoming phase in the project axed.
-
Teledyne FLIR launches Stormcaster-DX for standoff drone-based targeting
The Stormcaster-DX laser target designator for small VTOL UASs is designed for small unit teams operating at the tactical edge who require the ability to designate targets at short notice.