USN offers three paths forward for future fleet

Swiftships awarded contract for Egyptian patrol craft
Swiftships has previously supplied a host of vessels to the Egyptian Navy, including minehunters, survey vessels, and patrol boats.
The USN has released a long-awaited 30-year shipbuilding plan, detailing three possible alternative pipelines for its future fleet — but only one would deliver the much-discussed 355-ship navy.
In the plan, the USN lays out three alternative procurement profiles over the next 30 years, with the range of options detailing a battle force inventory of 316 vessels on the low end and 367 at the high end by 2052.
Also included in the plan is a middle-of-the-road option that would deliver a fleet of 327 ships and submarines by 2052.
Republican lawmakers have decried the plan, with Representative Mike Gallagher
