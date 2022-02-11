To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US searches for variable depth sonar options on Constellation-class frigate

11th February 2022 - 10:43 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Rendering of the USN FFG 62 guided missile frigate design. (Photo: USN)

The future Constellation-class frigate requires a variable-depth sonar to locate submarines, UUVs and other subsurface threats.

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) on 7 February released an RfI on potential sources for a mature, fielded variable-depth sonar (VDS) system that could equip the in-development Constellation-class frigate (FFG 62) for the USN.

The RfI from NAVSEA reads: ‘The Constellation-class guided-missile frigate (FFG 62) is a highly capable and survivable multi-mission ship designed for operations in blue water and littoral environments.

‘The FFG 62 class requires a VDS System that can operate in challenging environments with the capability to detect, locate, and identify a broad range of submarines, unmanned underwater vehicles, and other underwater objects.’

The potential alternative VDS solution must meet an In-Yard Need Date of November 2023 for ship installation.

The VDS must reach Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 9, having proven its reliable performance in an operational environment.

