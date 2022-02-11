US searches for variable depth sonar options on Constellation-class frigate

Draper continues involvement with Trident guidance system
The USN has awarded another Mk 6 guidance system-related contract to the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory.
Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) on 7 February released an RfI on potential sources for a mature, fielded variable-depth sonar (VDS) system that could equip the in-development Constellation-class frigate (FFG 62) for the USN.
The RfI from NAVSEA reads: ‘The Constellation-class guided-missile frigate (FFG 62) is a highly capable and survivable multi-mission ship designed for operations in blue water and littoral environments.
‘The FFG 62 class requires a VDS System that can operate in challenging environments with the capability to detect, locate, and identify a broad range of submarines, unmanned underwater vehicles, and other underwater objects.’
The potential alternative VDS solution must meet an In-Yard Need Date of November 2023 for ship installation.
The VDS must reach Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 9, having proven its reliable performance in an operational environment.
