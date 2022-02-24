Debut deployment and future capabilities spark MQ-8C export interest

Export interest in the MQ-8C Fire Scout UAV Is growing after its recent introduction into USN service and amid plans by Northrop Grumman to add new ASW and MCM capabilities to the aircraft.

First deployed with USS Milwaukee (LCS-5) on 14 December 2021 to support counter-narcotics operations together with an MH-60S Seahawk naval helicopter within the US 4th Fleet Area of Responsibility, the MQ-8C has been upgraded from the older Bravo model.

The newer variant features an increased payload capacity, greater endurance and integration with the Leonardo Osprey 30 AESA radar (designated the AN/ZPY-8 in USN service).

