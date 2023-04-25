Eurodrone gets Liebherr landing gear
Under a contract between the two, Liebherr will develop and manufacture the main and nose landing gear for the drone, including actuation, steering and electronic controls, and the electric-motor driven pump (EMP).
The Eurodrone features a hydraulic power supply that is entirely electrically driven and has Liebherr's EMP solution at its core.
The solution can be installed closer to single consumers than conventional engine-driven pumps offering efficiency, weight, and noise benefits.
Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH MD Gerd Heinzelmann said: 'We are very proud to support this collaborative European project with our innovative technologies and competencies.
'We look forward to provide our experience and know-how and to further strengthen our long-term cooperation with Airbus Defence and Space.'
The first Eurodrone will be delivered before the decade's end, in around 2027.
