Eurodrone gets Liebherr landing gear

25th April 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Eurodrone is a multi-national effort to produce a new European MALE drone. (Photo: Airbus)

Airbus has chosen Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH to supply the landing gear and hydraulic system for the medium-altitude, long-endurance Eurodrone.

Under a contract between the two, Liebherr will develop and manufacture the main and nose landing gear for the drone, including actuation, steering and electronic controls, and the electric-motor driven pump (EMP).

The Eurodrone features a hydraulic power supply that is entirely electrically driven and has Liebherr's EMP solution at its core.

The solution can be installed closer to single consumers than conventional engine-driven pumps offering efficiency, weight, and noise benefits.

Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH MD Gerd Heinzelmann said: 'We are very proud to support this collaborative European project with our innovative technologies and competencies.

'We look forward to provide our experience and know-how and to further strengthen our long-term cooperation with Airbus Defence and Space.'

The first Eurodrone will be delivered before the decade's end, in around 2027.

