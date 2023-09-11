DSEI 2023: UMS Skeldar and Marshall unveil containerised deployment system for V-200 UAS

The standardised, modular BDUAS container offers what the companies describe as a ‘turnkey solution’ able to operate in temperatures ranging from -32° to +49°C as a baseline, with options available to extend to -51°C to +55°C if required.

The BDUAS offers safer transport with less impact upon sensors than previous methods, a more comfortable working environment for console operators and a clean space for maintenance of the UAV or changing of payloads.

BDUAS containers have been engineered by Marshall Land Systems to meet both UK MoD defence and NATO standards, while still adhering to global ISO container specifications. This compatibility is designed to support for easy transportation over air, land, road and rail, supporting easy access to given a location – including transfer between naval and land domains.

Requirements manager at Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, Masood Ahmed, said no changes were required to the Skeldar V-200 for deployment in the BDUAS and conversations were ongoing with existing operators as well as new potential buyers.

Ahmed noted Marshall had been involved with the British Army’s Watchkeeper UAV programme and this required three containers for deployment meaning BDUAS has a ‘substantially lower logistical footprint'.

‘Set-up time is 45 minutes from getting to the location to launch, from deploying the container from the vehicle, extending container and taking out UAV but compared to traditional systems the time is much shorter,’ he said.

The Skeldar V-200 is a proven mature UAS. (Image: UMS Skeldar/Marshall Land Systems)

‘Power supply is independent of the container and while we are looking at options for the installation of solar panels, at the moment it needs to be rigged up to a truck or a generator.’

Ahmed describes the BDUAS as a ‘mobile hangar’ which acts as a control room and workshop which means maintainers do not have to work within a ‘tented system or convenient building to carry out repairs.’

‘Additionally, what we’ve seen in Ukraine [is an] ability to move quickly is quite key and this is one of the reasons why Marshall and Skeldar have come together. A key benefit [potential customers] are seeing, and again this is coming from Ukraine, is that rapid deployment and take-down capability is key.’

