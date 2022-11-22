To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

How cargo containers for UAVs can improve resupply capabilities

22nd November 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

TB2 Aerospace's DROPS capability allows UAVs to autonomously align and collect different-sized cargo containers. (Photo: TB2 Aerospace)

Describing its technology as akin to shipping containers for UAVs, TB2 Aerospace believes its cargo system for drones could yield benefits for tactical resupply.

TB2 Aerospace has developed a system of cargo containers for UAVs intending to create a standardised carrying capacity like that provided by ISO shipping containers.

The company's Drone Recharging Operational Payload System (DROPS) allows any UAV to align and capture its cargo pod autonomously.

This cargo pod can then be flown where needed and dropped off, giving the UAS utility for resupply. However, the company's mounting system could also work for other capabilities, such as weapons.

The DROPS containers also carry batteries, allowing the system to pass power to the UAV, giving aircraft an extended flight range.

In a tactical resupply

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us