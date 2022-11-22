How cargo containers for UAVs can improve resupply capabilities
TB2 Aerospace has developed a system of cargo containers for UAVs intending to create a standardised carrying capacity like that provided by ISO shipping containers.
The company's Drone Recharging Operational Payload System (DROPS) allows any UAV to align and capture its cargo pod autonomously.
This cargo pod can then be flown where needed and dropped off, giving the UAS utility for resupply. However, the company's mounting system could also work for other capabilities, such as weapons.
The DROPS containers also carry batteries, allowing the system to pass power to the UAV, giving aircraft an extended flight range.
In a tactical resupply
