Kaman forecasts tenfold return on new KARGO expeditionary UAV

After self-funding manufacture of the KARGO medium-lift expeditionary logistics UAV, Kaman is confident it can make a tenfold return on the programme and secure a future production contract with the USMC.

Purpose-built for resupply missions, the quadcopter UAV offers an 800lb (363kg) loading capacity, a range beyond 500nmi and payload options including a conformal pod and external long line.

The aircraft has also been designed to be ship-stored in a standard shipping container and features a range of autonomous capabilities like sense and avoid, precision landing and navigation in GPS-denied environments.

