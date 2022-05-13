Kaman forecasts tenfold return on new KARGO expeditionary UAV

ReconRobotics aims to broaden Throwbot 2 capabilities
Plans are in place to expand the capabilities of the Throwbot 2 UGV to transport additional payloads.
After self-funding manufacture of the KARGO medium-lift expeditionary logistics UAV, Kaman is confident it can make a tenfold return on the programme and secure a future production contract with the USMC.
Purpose-built for resupply missions, the quadcopter UAV offers an 800lb (363kg) loading capacity, a range beyond 500nmi and payload options including a conformal pod and external long line.
The aircraft has also been designed to be ship-stored in a standard shipping container and features a range of autonomous capabilities like sense and avoid, precision landing and navigation in GPS-denied environments.
‘The reason we're focusing so hard on this
