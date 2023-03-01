BAE and Innovaero debut Strix, Australia’s first domestic armed VTOL UAS
Developed in collaboration with Perth-based Innovaero, the tandem wing UAS can be used for ISR, strike missions and as a so-called ‘loyal wingman’ for helicopters.
Strix can carry a payload of up to 160kg over 800km and can be transported in a standard ISO format shipping container when collapsed.
Its VTOL characteristics mean the UAS can take off without needing an airfield and be operated from a helicopter to help protect a crew in high-threat scenarios.
BAE Systems Australia CEO Ben Hudson said the UAV could be ready for operational service by 2026, adding that work was under way
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Enhanced autopilots pave way to autonomy for US multi-engine jets
The USAF has commissioned a year-long autonomy study by Reliable Robotics for large jet aircraft.
-
IDEX 2023: Black Eagle UAV gets miniature airborne radar
Integrating the radar into the Steadicopter UAS allows the rotorcraft to spot potential maritime threats.
-
IDEX 2023: KAI showcases developmental tiltrotor UAV
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is showcasing two developmental uncrewed platforms at IDEX 2023, the Night Intruder 500 Vectored Thurst (NI-500VT) and Air Launched Effect (ALE).
-
IDEX 2023: Quantum Systems drone proves popular in Ukraine
At IDEX 2023, Quantum Systems displayed its two-in-one reconnaissance drone that has proven popular with Ukrainian forces due to its ease of use and ability to operate in GPS-denied environments.
-
Taking the human out of harm's way (Studio)
The N-Raven loitering munition is designed to strengthen armed forces’ aerial reconnaissance, engagement and precision strike capabilities, while removing humans from harm’s way.
-
IDEX 2023: Israeli hydrogen-powered heavy lift UAS to fly by summer
Heven Drones expects the first flights with the hydrogen fuel-powered H2D 55 UAS to take place next July.