BAE and Innovaero debut Strix, Australia’s first domestic armed VTOL UAS

1st March 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The tandem wing Strix UAS can carry a new munition dubbed the Razer also developed by BAE Systems Australia. (Photo: BAE Systems Australia)

At the Avalon Airshow, BAE Systems Australia debuted Australia’s first domestically designed, built and armed VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) uncrewed air system (UAS), the Strix.

Developed in collaboration with Perth-based Innovaero, the tandem wing UAS can be used for ISR, strike missions and as a so-called ‘loyal wingman’ for helicopters.

Strix can carry a payload of up to 160kg over 800km and can be transported in a standard ISO format shipping container when collapsed.

Its VTOL characteristics mean the UAS can take off without needing an airfield and be operated from a helicopter to help protect a crew in high-threat scenarios.

BAE Systems Australia CEO Ben Hudson said the UAV could be ready for operational service by 2026, adding that work was under way

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021,

Read full bio

