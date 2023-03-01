BAE and Innovaero debut Strix, Australia’s first domestic armed VTOL UAS

Developed in collaboration with Perth-based Innovaero, the tandem wing UAS can be used for ISR, strike missions and as a so-called ‘loyal wingman’ for helicopters.

Strix can carry a payload of up to 160kg over 800km and can be transported in a standard ISO format shipping container when collapsed.

Its VTOL characteristics mean the UAS can take off without needing an airfield and be operated from a helicopter to help protect a crew in high-threat scenarios.

BAE Systems Australia CEO Ben Hudson said the UAV could be ready for operational service by 2026, adding that work was under way