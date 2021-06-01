Insitu Pacific cooperates with Innovaero on UAVs

Insitu Pacific signed a memorandum of agreement with Innovaero, an aeronautical technology company based in Perth, to support the development of UAVs.

The teaming arrangement was announced by Insitu Pacific, an Australian-based subsidiary of Boeing, at Land Forces 2021 in Brisbane.

At the heart of the memorandum is collaboration on the Innovaero Fox VTOL UAV with blended wing body. The companies revealed that Insitu Pacific would 'provide its common architecture software and ground control solutions to enable Innovaero to rapidly progress development' of this unmanned aircraft.

Innovaero is attempting to integrate the Fox UAV platform with a common operating system ...