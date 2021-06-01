To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Unmanned Vehicles

Insitu Pacific cooperates with Innovaero on UAVs

1st June 2021 - 08:06 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Innovaero Fox UAV will benefit from the collaboration with Insitu Pacific. (Innovaero)

An innovative Australian manufacturer sews up cooperation with the larger Insitu Pacific UAV maker.

Insitu Pacific signed a memorandum of agreement with Innovaero, an aeronautical technology company based in Perth, to support the development of UAVs.

The teaming arrangement was announced by Insitu Pacific, an Australian-based subsidiary of Boeing, at Land Forces 2021 in Brisbane.

At the heart of the memorandum is collaboration on the Innovaero Fox VTOL UAV with blended wing body. The companies revealed that Insitu Pacific would 'provide its common architecture software and ground control solutions to enable Innovaero to rapidly progress development' of this unmanned aircraft.

Innovaero is attempting to integrate the Fox UAV platform with a common operating system ...

