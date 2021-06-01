Insitu Pacific cooperates with Innovaero on UAVs

NAO report exposes Protector cost increases and delays
Financial issues surrounding the UK's Protector UAV procurement have come to light from a National Audit Office report.
Insitu Pacific signed a memorandum of agreement with Innovaero, an aeronautical technology company based in Perth, to support the development of UAVs.
The teaming arrangement was announced by Insitu Pacific, an Australian-based subsidiary of Boeing, at Land Forces 2021 in Brisbane.
At the heart of the memorandum is collaboration on the Innovaero Fox VTOL UAV with blended wing body. The companies revealed that Insitu Pacific would 'provide its common architecture software and ground control solutions to enable Innovaero to rapidly progress development' of this unmanned aircraft.
Innovaero is attempting to integrate the Fox UAV platform with a common operating system ...
UVision to provide its Hero-120 aerial loitering munitions systems to the US Marine Corps.
Four Remus 300 UUVs will join a fleet of half a dozen Remus 100s used by the RNZN.
Insitu will provide aircraft and services to support the USN and FMS operators of the RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle.
BlueBird Aero Systems, partially owned by IAI, completes delivery of 100 VTOL UAVs to an undisclosed European customer.
Northrop Grumman obtains new Broad Area Maritime Surveillance – Demonstrator contract modification despite USN plans to retire the unmanned aircraft.