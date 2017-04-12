ASV eyes C-Worker expansion (video)

Demonstrating its C-Worker 5 unmanned surface vessel at the Ocean Business exhibition and conference in Southampton recently, ASV Global officials are targeting an expanded fleet for its commercial and defence concerns.

Speaking to Shephard, James Cowles, commercial technical sales manager, said that following on from the build of four C-Worker 5 platforms last year the aim was to follow this up with increased service and sales for marine hydrography and a range of other functions.