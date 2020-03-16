Vuzix to develop waveguide-based optics engine for defence applications

Vuzix has signed an agreement with an undisclosed major US defence contractor to develop a customised waveguide-based optics engine.

The customer has paid upfront for the first phase of development which will involve non-recurring engineering (NRE) until the end of 2020. There is potential for additional NRE before the final design leads to a product order from the defence contractor.

Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix said: ‘The agreement demonstrates how Vuzix is able to leverage our industry leading optics technology and partner with top US defence contractors across a variety of vertical markets.’

Vuzix is a prime supplier of smart glasses and augmented reality technology.