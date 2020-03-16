To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Vuzix to develop waveguide-based optics engine for defence applications

Vuzix to develop waveguide-based optics engine for defence applications

16th March 2020 - 17:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

Vuzix has signed an agreement with an undisclosed major US defence contractor to develop a customised waveguide-based optics engine.

The customer has paid upfront for the first phase of development which will involve non-recurring engineering (NRE) until the end of 2020. There is potential for additional NRE before the final design leads to a product order from the defence contractor.

Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix said: ‘The agreement demonstrates how Vuzix is able to leverage our industry leading optics technology and partner with top US defence contractors across a variety of vertical markets.’

Vuzix is a prime supplier of smart glasses and augmented reality technology.

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us