Vuzix to develop waveguide-based optics engine for defence applications
Vuzix has signed an agreement with an undisclosed major US defence contractor to develop a customised waveguide-based optics engine.
The customer has paid upfront for the first phase of development which will involve non-recurring engineering (NRE) until the end of 2020. There is potential for additional NRE before the final design leads to a product order from the defence contractor.
Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix said: ‘The agreement demonstrates how Vuzix is able to leverage our industry leading optics technology and partner with top US defence contractors across a variety of vertical markets.’
Vuzix is a prime supplier of smart glasses and augmented reality technology.
