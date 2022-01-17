VR to aid Russian aircraft technician training

A new VR simulator for aircraft technician training includes a helmet, handheld controllers and a computer with a training program. (Photo: UAC/Marina Lystseva)

Tests of a new Russian VR training system will be completed this year, says Rostec.

Specialists at Sukhoi, part of Rostec company United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), are developing a VR simulator to train aircraft technicians working on Su-35 and Su-57 combat aircraft.

‘The system tests are scheduled to be completed in 2022,’ Rostec first deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov noted on 12 January.

The VR simulator incorporates a helmet, handheld controllers and a computer with a training program that simulates the entire aircraft system.

‘This allows the ground personnel to practice and master all technological processes virtually and to increase maintenance efficiency for the real machine,’ Rostec stated, adding that the VR simulator will be available either as a standalone system or in conjunction with new aircraft.

‘The implementation of the system will provide significant advantages in terms of reducing financial and time costs for aircraft maintenance, recovery and repair,’ said Mikhail Strelets, director of the Sukhoi Design Bureau.