VR to aid Russian aircraft technician training

Indian IJT inches closer to production as air force waits
HAL has made progress with its IJT after a redesign, but nobody is yet saying when it might reach the hands of the Indian Air Force.
Specialists at Sukhoi, part of Rostec company United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), are developing a VR simulator to train aircraft technicians working on Su-35 and Su-57 combat aircraft.
‘The system tests are scheduled to be completed in 2022,’ Rostec first deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov noted on 12 January.
The VR simulator incorporates a helmet, handheld controllers and a computer with a training program that simulates the entire aircraft system.
‘This allows the ground personnel to practice and master all technological processes virtually and to increase maintenance efficiency for the real machine,’ Rostec stated, adding that the VR simulator will be available either as a standalone system or in conjunction with new aircraft.
‘The implementation of the system will provide significant advantages in terms of reducing financial and time costs for aircraft maintenance, recovery and repair,’ said Mikhail Strelets, director of the Sukhoi Design Bureau.
HAL has made progress with its IJT after a redesign, but nobody is yet saying when it might reach the hands of the Indian Air Force.
Germany is supplying a couple of dozen trainer aircraft to Bangladesh.
The Dutch MoD has continued its long-standing relationship with Bohemia Interactive Simulations to acquire an enterprise license for the company's latest version of VBS.
An initial tranche of 850 micro-UAVs and mini-UAVs will help French C-UAS and pilot training.
The Brazilian Navy has commissioned its new CAE SH-70B TOFT and has started training aircrew from Esqd HS-1.
Boeing is in pole position to win five-year IDIQ training contract for Super Hornet and Growler.