US Navy amphibious group completes training and live firing

The US Navy’s Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) conducted a Live-Fire with a Purpose (LFWAP) exercise in the Atlantic Ocean on 16 May, just days after completing what the force described as one of its “most complex exercises”.

LFWAP took place following WSP ARG’s completion of Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). The live-fire missile exercise enabled ships to showcase their tactical proficiency and combat systems suites against a simulated threat.

WSP ARG consisted of Wasp, San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York, Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill and the embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable (24MEU(SOC)). The latter is a rapidly deployable task force consisting of Battalion Landing Team 1/8, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced) and Combat Logistics Battalion 24.

During the live-fire exercise, Wasp, USS New York and USS Oak Hill detected, tracked and engaged with BQM-177A aerial targets.

Three days prior, WSP ARG completed COMPTUEX and prior to that worked alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole on 7 May.

The COMPUTEX exercise was designed to provide the environment for the team to execute the latest tactics, techniques and procedures, informed by recent operations, and will provide Navy type commanders and systems commands the data they need to improve future force generation.