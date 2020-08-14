USMC picks BAE Systems to build prototype wargaming centre

Cubic tailors mortar simulator for the US Army
The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
BAE Systems is to build a prototype of a new wargaming centre for the USMC at Quantico, Virginia, as lead systems integrator under a $19 million contract announced on 13 August.
BAE Systems will integrate advanced technologies into the prototype, including AI; machine learning; game theory; multi-domain modelling and simulation; and predictive data analytics.
The company, which has supported the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory Wargaming Division since 2010, claimed that the new centre ‘will provide greater metrics and training on many wargaming processes’.
Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Intelligence Solutions business, noted: ‘This prototype will integrate big data and advanced analytics in a secure cloud environment for future wargaming design and assessments.’
Two other contractors will support BAE Systems in an 18-month cloud modelling and simulation phase.
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The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
The company will operate in two new locations in the coming years to better support US services.
This type of tool provides more realistic training easing the incorporation of new scenarios that accurately represent the threats of the battlefield.
The Engineering Corps has been conducting individual instruction using FLAIM Systems’ Sweeper and should start collective deployments in 2025.
The next-generation platform is motion-compatible and can be used in OTW and NVG applications.
The system can be used to prepare soldiers for both drone offensive operations and CUAS missions.