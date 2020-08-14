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USMC picks BAE Systems to build prototype wargaming centre

14th August 2020 - 11:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

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BAE Systems is to build a prototype of a new wargaming centre for the USMC at Quantico, Virginia, as lead systems integrator under a $19 million contract announced on 13 August.

BAE Systems will integrate advanced technologies into the prototype, including AI; machine learning; game theory; multi-domain modelling and simulation; and predictive data analytics.

The company, which has supported the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory Wargaming Division since 2010, claimed that the new centre ‘will provide greater metrics and training on many wargaming processes’.

Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Intelligence Solutions business, noted: ‘This prototype will integrate big data and advanced analytics in a secure cloud environment for future wargaming design and assessments.’

Two other contractors will support BAE Systems in an 18-month cloud modelling and simulation phase.

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