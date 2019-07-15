USAF trains Nigerien Armed Forces

As the threat from extremist groups in Africa continues to be felt, many nations from around the world are offering military support to the affected countries, including training to counter such extremism.

The latest example sees personnel from the USAF’s 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (409th ESFS) carrying out Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) training with members of the Nigerien Armed Forces (FAN). Specific emphasis during the exercise focused on house clearing.

According to the squadron, the MOUT training was ‘designed to help the FAN improve their efficiency and security when coming in contact with enemy forces. Additionally, it