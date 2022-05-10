USAF simulator division opens Sims Holodeck

USAF certifies Polish M-346 training system for F-16 and F-35 pilots
A positive evaluation of the M-346 means that personnel from Poland and neighbouring countries can train locally with the aircraft.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Centre (AFLCMC) Agile Combat Support Simulators Division opened its
Sims Holodeck innovation lab on 3 May.
The facility will seek to explore, innovate and prototype next-generation training technology. The USAF said the lab will also create a space for engagement with industry partners currently working with the division.
Sims Holodeck will support improvements in programmes with USAF Air Command, Global Strike Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Education Training Command, Air National Guard Command and Air Force Special Operations Command.
Speaking during the opening ceremony, AFLCMC commander Lt Gen Shaun Morris said: ‘What this space demonstrates is a mindset that every time we do something different, it becomes an opportunity to move ourselves forward, even if it is just a little bit.'
He added: 'It is a mindset in AFLCMC to look at every decision point as an opportunity to move us forward along our digital journey.’
The Agile Combat Support (ACS) Directorate is responsible for acquiring and modernising training systems to enhance lethality and readiness, with a special focus on VR and AR training systems.
ACS programme executive officer Lea Kirkwood said: ‘These spaces will support the warfighter and support the future.
‘Every day we discover new touchpoints of other parts of the mission that can be leveraged and brought into the integrated whole. This facility is going to be one of the cornerstones of that effort.’
Amongst the large stock of VR and AR devices, the lab currently bolsters an ISLE-LMS cockpit simulator from Pison that was built under a Phase II SBIR contract.
