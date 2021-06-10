USAF looks to broaden exploitation of AI for pilot training

Three major USAF commands pick Boeing for F-15 MTC work
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
SparkCognition Government Services (SGS) is working with Intrinsic Enterprises to improve USAF pilot training using AI. Both companies see significant potential for the technology across military services in the coming years.
AI specialist SGS is working with software developer Intrinsic to leverage commercial technologies, cloud microservice architectures, custom machine learning (ML) modelling and modern web applications.
Their goal is to create an increasingly dynamic educational approach that focuses on qualitative improvement standards rather than the rigid, quantitative approach currently deployed.
The work is part of the second phase of the Small Business Innovation Research programme, a US government funding effort ...
Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are all set to receive naval training systems through the US FMS initiative.
The US Army International Programs Office has announced the latest round of FMS programmes, with the majority being delivered over the next 18 months.
New training instrumentation equipment for the USMC will replace the I-TESS system currently in use.
Inzpire simulator will be used to deliver EDA helicopter training courses.