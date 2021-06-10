To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Training

USAF looks to broaden exploitation of AI for pilot training

10th June 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by Gerrard Cowan in Belfast

AI has the potential to make USAF pilot training more dynamic. (Photo: USAF)

The core advantage of AI in training is its ability to draw correlations from different data sets, and to learn, adapt and evolve based on changes in the environment.

SparkCognition Government Services (SGS) is working with Intrinsic Enterprises to improve USAF pilot training using AI. Both companies see significant potential for the technology across military services in the coming years. 

AI specialist SGS is working with software developer Intrinsic to leverage commercial technologies, cloud microservice architectures, custom machine learning (ML) modelling and modern web applications.

Their goal is to create an increasingly dynamic educational approach that focuses on qualitative improvement standards rather than the rigid, quantitative approach currently deployed. 

The work is part of the second phase of the Small Business Innovation Research programme, a US government funding effort ...

