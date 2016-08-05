USAF inks L3 training contract

The Electronic Systems group of L-3 Communications has been awarded a seven-year contract for training solutions to support the US Air Force's (USAF) Warfighter Readiness and Training programme, the company announced on 3 August.

The contract was awarded after a re-competition process; L-3 first won the programme contract in 1997, and will continue as the prime contractor under a $23.5 million initial task order with a ceiling value of $200 million.

The USAF warfighter programme provides research for the USAF into advanced technologies for training effectiveness improvements.

Steve Kantor, president of L-3 Electronic Systems, said that the L-3 team and the Air Force Research Laboratory will work together on developing training and technology improvements. As part of the programme, the team will provide evaluation and validation of training approaches, including instrumentation, tools, methods and enterprise infrastructure for learning and performance.

Lenny Genna, president of L-3 Link Simulation and Training, said: 'L-3's research, engineering and development efforts will directly transition advanced technologies and improved training methods to the warfighter.

'The research we undertake, with the support of our industry team, will positively impact USAF and joint training doctrine, in addition to enhancing the design of future training systems.'