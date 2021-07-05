To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Training

USAF adds training capability

5th July 2021 - 18:30 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

Low-cost ITDs are being used to prepare students for formal flying training courses at Columbus AFB. (Photo: 14th FTW)

While students wait to start their formalised flight training at Columbus AFB, the USAF has introduced pre-course training featuring low-cost flight trainers and courseware aimed at improving entry-level knowledge.

Before any prospective pilot starts his or her journey through the training pipeline, there is an invariable wait as the cohort is assembled and resources are finalised. According to the USAF 14th Flying Training Wing (FTW) at Columbus AFB in Missouri, that wait can be anywhere between three and 12 months.

As part of Air Education and Training Command’s 19th Air Force, the 14th FTW trains pilots as part of the Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training programme using the T-6 Texan II, T-38C Talon and T-1A Jayhawk aircraft.

The T-6 is used for primary training before pilots are streamed onto ...

