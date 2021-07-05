USAF adds training capability

CAE completes deal for L3Harris Technologies S&T businesses
CAE expects to emerge from the current Covid pandemic bigger, stronger and with an increased global footprint following its acquisition of L3 Harris Technologies military S&T assets.
Before any prospective pilot starts his or her journey through the training pipeline, there is an invariable wait as the cohort is assembled and resources are finalised. According to the USAF 14th Flying Training Wing (FTW) at Columbus AFB in Missouri, that wait can be anywhere between three and 12 months.
As part of Air Education and Training Command’s 19th Air Force, the 14th FTW trains pilots as part of the Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training programme using the T-6 Texan II, T-38C Talon and T-1A Jayhawk aircraft.
The T-6 is used for primary training before pilots are streamed onto ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
CAE expects to emerge from the current Covid pandemic bigger, stronger and with an increased global footprint following its acquisition of L3 Harris Technologies military S&T assets.
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are all set to receive naval training systems through the US FMS initiative.
The US Army International Programs Office has announced the latest round of FMS programmes, with the majority being delivered over the next 18 months.
New training instrumentation equipment for the USMC will replace the I-TESS system currently in use.