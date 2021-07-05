USAF adds training capability

Before any prospective pilot starts his or her journey through the training pipeline, there is an invariable wait as the cohort is assembled and resources are finalised. According to the USAF 14th Flying Training Wing (FTW) at Columbus AFB in Missouri, that wait can be anywhere between three and 12 months.

As part of Air Education and Training Command’s 19th Air Force, the 14th FTW trains pilots as part of the Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training programme using the T-6 Texan II, T-38C Talon and T-1A Jayhawk aircraft.

The T-6 is used for primary training before pilots are streamed onto ...