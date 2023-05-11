US Navy to transform at-sea Super Hornet and Growler training
The US Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges (PMA-205) and the F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler (PMA-265) programme offices are fielding a new live, virtual and constructive (LVC) training system to revolutionise the way the USN trains.
The main objective is to increase readiness while also trimming the costs of training activities, potentially saving millions of dollars.
This LVC trainer, called Link Inject-to-Live (LITL), can inject high-fidelity simulated air-to-air and surface-to-air targets into the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G weapon systems.
‘The Link Inject-to-Live trainer enhances the F/A-18 and EA-18G training capability by enabling them with the ability to train against realistic
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
Canada and Latvia commit to jointly train Ukrainian combat leaders
Canada reaffirms its commitment to Latvia's security and expands its training mission in Ukraine with the Latvian National Armed Forces, aiming to provide leadership development training for Ukraine.
-
Elbit wins Boxer and Challenger 3 sim contract under British Army's Project Vulcan
Elbit Systems UK will deliver devices to train British Army operators on the Boxer armoured vehicle and Challenger 3 main battle tank.