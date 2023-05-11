US Navy to transform at-sea Super Hornet and Growler training

The US Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges (PMA-205) and the F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler (PMA-265) programme offices are fielding a new live, virtual and constructive (LVC) training system to revolutionise the way the USN trains.

The main objective is to increase readiness while also trimming the costs of training activities, potentially saving millions of dollars.

This LVC trainer, called Link Inject-to-Live (LITL), can inject high-fidelity simulated air-to-air and surface-to-air targets into the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G weapon systems.

‘The Link Inject-to-Live trainer enhances the F/A-18 and EA-18G training capability by enabling them with the ability to train against realistic