US Navy performs EOD exercise in Arctic conditions
The USN began Snow Crab 23-1 on 4 February, a two-week exercise designed to test and evaluate its EOD capabilities in a simulated Arctic environment and improve EOD combat effectiveness.
The training is taking place at the Minnesota National Guard-operated Camp Ripley which provides ideal conditions and training ranges to simulate an Arctic environment for ice and cold weather dive training.
‘Navy EOD and navy diving forces aggressively pursue opportunities to further develop a more agile and flexible force to reduce risk to the fleet commander,’ Capt Chuck Eckhart, commander of USN Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 noted in a navy statement.
‘Snow Crab Ex allows navy EOD and navy diving forces to build capability and readiness in an Arctic environment, so we are better equipped to enable the manoeuvre of the US Navy fleet and execute our nation’s tasking anytime and anywhere,’ Eckhart continued.
According to the Department of the Navy's Strategic Blueprint for the Arctic, USN forces must be able to operate in the Arctic due to ‘rapidly melting sea ice and increasingly navigable waters’.
The exercise gives teams the opportunity to test equipment and procedures in a harsh and challenging environment.
The USN said in a statement that the ‘navy EOD will clear simulated unexploded ordnance, secure critical infrastructure and effectively communicate between units who will be distributed and operating simultaneously in a training environment- while also maintaining C2 during the exercise.
‘Navy divers will also complete ice dive training to ensure they can complete dive and salvage operations in Arctic waters.’
More from Training
-
France awards virtual helicopter SAR training contract
France is making strides in adopting simulators and other training devices for helicopter pilots and crews.
-
Exercise Cope North 2023 under way with reduced Australian presence
Approximately 2,000 personnel from Australia, France, Japan and the US will participate in the US Pacific Air Forces' largest multilateral exercise with a focus on airborne integration.
-
UK plans to aid Ukraine with fighter jets meet reality as RAF struggles to train its own pilots
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said offering fighter jets to Ukraine is not 'off the table' and pledged to provide pilot training, while the Royal Air Force itself is struggling to get its own aviators through the training pipeline.
-
US Navy revamps flight training programme
The new US Navy Project Avenger flight training syllabus is more individualised and flexible than previous training structures.
-
US Air Force boosts readiness with regional training sites
The US Air Force aims to open the first Regional Training Sites by FY2024 that will fully support cross-functional expeditionary training.
-
NATO Flight Training Europe receives three new training campuses
The NATO Flight Training Europe initiative will eventually provide facilities for fast jet, fixed-wing, helicopter and UAV pilots.