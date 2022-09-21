US Navy makes massive simulator investments
Capt Dan Covelli, CO of the US Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, said in June 2022 at the Training Systems Industry Symposium that ‘training needs to be higher quality, more accessible and more frequent’.
To that end, the USN is investing more than $1 billion in its training systems over the coming years with the USMC adding a further $189 million.
Platforms receiving the biggest investment are the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler, which will between them receive $599 million. This is good news for Boeing and CAE, the latter having taken responsibility for Growler
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
Immersive tactical training simulator for British Army reaches FOC
ICAVS(D) is one of the first pathfinder projects for the Collective Training Transformation Programme.
-
B-52 training modernisation reaches new milestone
Aero Simulation continues the B-52 training modernisation works with the most recent upgrades providing the ability for maintenance teams to train in an immersive environment.
-
CAE to help boost Australian Navy personnel numbers
The Royal Australian Navy is planning to increase its base personnel number by around 50%. The new Platforms and Systems Training Contract awarded to CAE will help delivering training courses across the whole country.
-
Philippine Black Hawk training remains on track
S-70i Black Hawk flight simulator training for the Philippine Air Force is in progress at CAE’s Brunei Multi-Purpose Training Centre.