US Navy makes massive simulator investments

21st September 2022 - 12:02 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

The USMC is conducting upgrades to its MV-22 Osprey aircrew training devices originally supplied by FSI and Veraxx under a $90 million programme. (Photo: Trevor Nash)

There are sizeable opportunities for industry in a series of new and upcoming USN aviation training equipment contracts.

Capt Dan Covelli, CO of the US Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, said in June 2022 at the Training Systems Industry Symposium that ‘training needs to be higher quality, more accessible and more frequent’.

To that end, the USN is investing more than $1 billion in its training systems over the coming years with the USMC adding a further $189 million.

Platforms receiving the biggest investment are the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler, which will between them receive $599 million. This is good news for Boeing and CAE, the latter having taken responsibility for Growler

