How US marines and sailors trained for humanitarian assistance in Indo-Pacific region

While recent US and allied exercises in the Pacific have primarily concentrated on combat operations, the essential skills for supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions continue to be practiced and developed.

US Marine Corps (USMC) and US Navy (USN) personnel from Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRF-D) 24.3 participated in a training exercise in Papua New Guinea (PNG) earlier this year aimed at enhancing Indo-Pacific HADR capabilities.

MRF-D’s team arrived in Port Moresby aboard a C-40A transport on 30 April. The aircraft was utilised for international movement of equipment and personnel, engaging in joint planning and execution exercises