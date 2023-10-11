US Marines and Sailors engage in advanced training during Kuwait bilateral exercise

The marines and sailors of the 26th US Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (26MEU(SOC)) will participate in a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) training exercise as part of the Kuwait Bilateral Exercise 3.0, deployed to the Middle East from 8 to 22 October.

The sustainment training began with the USS Bataan (LHD 5), flagship of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), arriving in the vicinity of Kuwait to offload elements and equipment necessary for execution via surface connectors and aviation assets.

Kuwait 3.0 follows a series of bilateral training exercises centred on building partnerships through subject matter expert exchanges, facilitating the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures between US and Kuwaiti forces.

During this exercise, the 26MEU(SOC)’s Maritime Special Purpose Force (MSPF) will conduct a covert, advanced, long-range maritime reconnaissance mission using combat rubber raiding craft launched over the horizon through an autonomous landing craft utility in order to secure a beach for follow-on MAGTF forces within the simulated threat-based scenario.

The MSPF will also conduct advanced close-quarters combat training, advanced marksmanship training and military free-fall operations. The MSPF will also execute most of the training with a Naval Special Warfare element attached to the MSPF, showcasing MEU/SOF integration within US Central Command area of responsibility and the partnership with Special Operations Task Force - Central Command.

Marines and sailors from the Logistics Combat Element and Ground Combat Element will participate in a variety of squad, platoon and company-level live-fire ranges while the Aviation Combat Element executes close air support using joint terminal attack controllers from across the MAGTF to sustain readiness.