US emphasises cyber training amid budget uncertainty

The US National Training & Simulation Association (NTSA) launched a series of monthly webinars that started in January. The first event was titled ‘Forward to Tomorrow’ and drew together participants from the USN, Army, USMC, USAF and industry to discuss key themes that emerged from I/ITSEC 2021 as well as future challenges facing the S&T community.

One of the key concerns currently impacting the US DoD and the S&T industry is the failure of the federal government to enact the defence appropriations bill for FY22.

The US FY22 started on 1 October 2021 but as yet, 12 appropriation bills are still