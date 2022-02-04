To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US emphasises cyber training amid budget uncertainty

4th February 2022 - 12:55 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

RSS

Many US military senior officers are calling for increased cyber warfare training. (Photo: DVIDS)

During a webinar hosted by NTSA, US military leaders voiced concerns about funding and the need for integrated cyber warfare training.

The US National Training & Simulation Association (NTSA) launched a series of monthly webinars that started in January. The first event was titled ‘Forward to Tomorrow’ and drew together participants from the USN, Army, USMC, USAF and industry to discuss key themes that emerged from I/ITSEC 2021 as well as future challenges facing the S&T community.

One of the key concerns currently impacting the US DoD and the S&T industry is the failure of the federal government to enact the defence appropriations bill for FY22. 

The US FY22 started on 1 October 2021 but as yet, 12 appropriation bills are still

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us