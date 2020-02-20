Universal Motion to support Boxer simulators
Universal Motion Simulator has been awarded a $21.4 million contract to support training simulators for the Australian Defence Force’s new Boxer 8x8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles.
The seven-year contract will see the company sustain six driver training simulators being acquired for the Australian Army.
In addition to supporting Boxer training, the simulators can be reconfigured to train drivers on other types of armoured vehicles including the M1A1 Abrams main battle tank and the future Infantry Fighting Vehicles.
The first simulators expected to be delivered in 2022.
